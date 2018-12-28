TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three young siblings are dead and their mother is hospitalized following an overnight house fire in a small southern Indiana city.
Tell City Fire Chief Greg Linne says flames were "shooting from almost every window" in the two-story home's ground floor when fire crews arrived early Friday.
The flames prevented police and fire crews from entering the house.
Officials said 11-year-old Danielle Plock Sims, 6-year-old Thomas Plock Sims and 3-year-old Roseanna Plock Sims died in the fire.
Their mother tried unsuccessfully to get the siblings out of the home. She and two other children escaped the blaze with non-life-threatening injuries, and one of the children called 911.
Tell City is about 70 miles southwest of Louisville.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.