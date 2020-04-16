LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a teenager who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood earlier this week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that person has been identified as 15-year-old Deanthony Brown.
A spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found Brown dead around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, near the intersection of South 16th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information in the case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
