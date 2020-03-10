LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old shooting victim brought to University Hospital in "grave condition" has died, police said.
Louisville Metro Police Officers responded to the hospital around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to a spokesperson. Police said the victim, identified Tuesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Donaven Simpson, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Detectives believe the shooting happened on Brownsboro Road near Zorn Avenue.
"Any shooting or loss of life is a very tragic situation," LMDP Officer Beth Ruoff said. "Locating scenes from shootings and homicides are very critical to investigating and potentially solving any of these crimes."
Police hope to find more answers at the scene. No other information was available, but people who live and work in the area have lots of concerns.
"It caught me by surprise, it caught everybody in the neighborhood by surprise, because it's really rare," said Chris Hensley, a barber in Crescent Hill. "I honestly hope that I don't know him. I don't like losing people that I do know and that are real close to me."
Shannon McDonald, who has owned a business in the area for about a year, said she's disappointed and surprised by the violence.
"It's awful. It's just awful," she said. "I have not ever seen anything like that."
If you have any information about this shooting, call police at 574-LMPD.
