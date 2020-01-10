LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Two teens who died after a police chase in southern Indiana ended in a crash Thursday night have been identified.
According to the Indiana State Police, those individuals have been identified as 18-year-old Tyler Cooley and 19-year-old Brooklyn James died in the crash.
Jeff Bates, the superintendent of Southwestern Jefferson County Consolidated Schools Corporation in Indiana, confirmed Cooley was a high school senior in the district.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County, Indiana, on State Road 256 near the town of Kent. According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police, the chase began when an officer with the Madison Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to pull over.
Police say the vehicle was driven by 18-year-old Blake S. Coombs.
The pursuit continued for 15 to 20 minutes, Wheeles said, and involved officers with other departments, including ISP. The pursuit ended when Coombs lost control of the car and crashed while headed eastbound on SR 256.
Cooley was riding in the front seat, and James in the back seat, according to police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Coombs -- who often goes by the name Blake Eisenhower, according to police -- was taken via helicopter to an undisclosed Louisville hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
He was not licensed at the time of the crash, according to police.
