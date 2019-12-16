ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two people who died in a crash in Elizabethtown Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, the incident took place at 11 a.m., in the 2500 block of Leitchfield Road, near Kentucky Drive, in Elizabethtown.
Police say a Chevy Cobalt driven by 17-year-old John Wiglesworth of Cecilia, Kentucky, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 62 when it skidded into the opposing lanes of westbound traffic. That's when police say it hit a Chevy Venture driven in the opposite direction by 79-year-old Louise Pullen of Elizabethtown.
Both Wiglesworth and Pullen died at the scene.
Police say there were no passengers in the vehicles, and no one else was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
