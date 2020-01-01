LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 64, near Hurstbourne.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 27-year-old Averi Lewis of Richmond, Kentucky.
Officers responded to the reported accident on I-64 East near the Watterson Expressway and Hurstbourne Parkway exit around 9 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police believe Lewis was in an SUV traveling eastbound when she became involved in an argument with the driver.
Police say they had just come from New Albany.
At some point, police say the male driver pulled over on the expressway and Lewis got out of the vehicle and started running in the middle of the roadway. That's when she was hit by another vehicle.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating whether or not she may have been drinking before the accident.
Both the driver of the SUV and the vehicle that hit Lewis stayed at the scene. No one else was hurt and no charges are expected.
All lanes of I-64 East near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit were closed while police investigated and crews cleared the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.