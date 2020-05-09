LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed Friday night at an apartment in Columbus, Indiana.
According to the Columbus Police Department, Cassondra Wilson, 45, of Columbus, was found dead around 9 p.m. Friday at Spruce Ridge Apartments, just off Interstate 65 and State Road 46
Officers were respond to the apartment complex on the report of a shooting and found Wilson dead at the scene, according to CPD.
The fatal shooting is under investigation by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team, which consists of officers and detectives from the Columbus Police Department, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police.
