LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Oldham County are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old with medical issues.
Declan McClure went missing about noon on Saturday near La Grange, according to the Oldham County Office of Emergency Management. McClure was last seen in the Borowick Farms area off Highway 393.
McClure takes daily medication for breathing and digestive "in order to survive," according to his mother.
McClure is described as being 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with green eyes and a slim build. Declan was last seen wearing a gray Memphis Grizzlies hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with hole in the left pocket, a dark gray/black T-shirt and red tennis shoes.
If you see McClure or know where he may be, call Oldham County Dispatch at 502-222-0111.
