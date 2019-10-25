LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Fort Knox Middle High School Friday morning.
According to a news release from the post, children and staff were safely evacuated from the campus to the Scott Intermediate School's cafeteria and gym. That school is on lockdown, as investigators continue working.
Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services personnel were searching school grounds, using bomb-detection dogs as well.
The Louisville FBI bomb detection team and the Fort Campbell explosives ordnance disposal team are on the scene.
Parents are being asked not to go to either school. Families can get updated by calling Fort Knox's Eastman Park at 502-624-2236.
No further information is available at this time.
