LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal apartment fire that took place Tuesday morning.
According to Brandon Skaggs, chief of the Clarksville Fire Department, it happened at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Carolyn Apartments on Greentree Boulevard, near the intersection with Woodstock Drive.
Skaggs said the fire was in a first-floor apartment and was placed under control relatively quickly.
He said firefighters found the body of a man inside the apartment. The man has not yet been publicly identified, and his official cause of death has not been released.
Nearby apartments suffered smoke damage.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.