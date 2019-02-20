LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hillview Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m., officers with the Hillview Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Prairie Drive, off Brookley Drive, on reports of shots fired in the area.
According to William Mahoney, chief of the Hillview Police Department, officers arriving on the scene found one man shot in the stomach inside the home.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Mahoney.
A woman found inside the home was not harmed. Police say they detained another man in the yard.
There is no word of any charges at this time. Mahoney said police are still investigating.
