LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Authorities in Indiana have issued a statewide silver alert for a teen that is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.
Olivia Sherfield, 16, is missing from St. Paul, Indiana, which is is 42 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Sunday at 1:38 p.m.
Sherfield was last seen wearing white-washed blue jeans and a long sleeve white shirt while getting into a black truck with "sport" written on the back window. She is described as a biracial female, 5 feet, five inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff's Dpeartment at 812-222-4911 or 911.
