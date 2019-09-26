LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old boy they say is an endangered missing person.
Police issued an alert for Richard Snider on Thursday after police say he walked away from the Brook Hospital on La Grange Road around 12:30 p.m. He was last seen at the corner of La Grange and Military Avenue a short time later.
Snider is described as being 5'9, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, jeans and a red Columbia hoodie. Authorities say he needs medical attention, and is believed to be a threat to himself.
If you spot Snider, call 911. If you have any other information that could be useful please contact the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
