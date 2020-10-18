LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Louisville are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Rubichisel Calderon was last seen around the 4600 block of Shenandoah Drive, not far from Murphy Lane in the Fincastle area, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Authorities said Calderon's family "fear for her safety" after she "walked away" from the area and "hasn't been heard from for several days."
Calderon was possibly spotted in the Willow Creek subdivision, according to the news release. She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she was last seen with a walking boot on her right foot to heal a broken bone.
