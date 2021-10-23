LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are looking for a man who went missing Saturday.
Rocky Day, 30, was last seen near Currington Circle and Broadmanor Lane. That's not far from Terry Road.
He's approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds, according to a LENSAlert.
Authorities said he was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, blue jeans and light blue and lime Nike Air Force Ones.
If you have any information on Day's whereabouts, call 911.
