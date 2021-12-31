LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the name of the man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway Wednesday night.
Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen said the man was hit in the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane Wednesday evening. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, Allen said.
On Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the victim as 57-year-old Howard Thompson.
Thompson died at the scene.
