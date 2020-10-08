LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the name of a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed outside an apartment building near Dixie Highway late Wednesday afternoon.
According to deputy coroner Charles Edelen, Robert A. Jones died from a gunshot wound at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 7. Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said Wednesday that Jones was shot about 10 minutes earlier in the 2200 block of Appleton Lane, off Dixie Highway near Farnsley Road. He died at the scene.
In a release, Det. Patrick Allen said officers found Jones outside the apartment complex where he lived. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting, and there have been no arrests in the case. Myers said investigators do not believe the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the department's tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
