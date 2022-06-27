LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have ruled the drowning deaths of two boys who died on Sunday in the Hazelwood neighborhood as accidental, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Rolling Ridge Road, near Manslick Road, around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a double drowning.
Police said the boys, who were cousins, are both under the age of 12. The children have not been identified yet.
"Following this morning's autopsy, authorities do not believe this incident to be anything other than a heartbreaking and terrible accident," Smiley said on Monday. "The coroner's office will release further details regarding identities and ages and we will advise if any further information develops."
