LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing brand new charges after authorities say he received paper laced with suspected drugs in the mail.
According to an arrest report, the mailings were sent to 33-year-old Robert Baker on Dec. 23 and Jan. 11. Officials at Louisville Metro Corrections suspected the letters might contain contraband and intercepted the mail, sending them off to a Kentucky State Police lab for testing.
On Jan. 19, another mailing was sent to Baker. Authorities say the envelope contained Suboxone strips hidden inside.
Baker knew about the drugs in his mail, according to the arrest report.
He was charged with three counts of facilitation of promotion of contraband. He was already in jail on multiple charges, including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Baker remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
