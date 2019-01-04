(FOX NEWS) -- A Michigan hunter who was caught with an illegal deer hunt told a Conservation Officer his wife would get mad at him if he didn't come home with deer meat, The Cadillac Evening News reported.
According to a report from Fox News, the Conservation Officer, Josiah Killingbeck, told the paper that he approached a suspect after receiving a tip about a hunter who allegedly shot a deer near Baldwin, despite county restrictions that protect the animal.
The suspect denied having killed a deer but Killingbeck said he could see unused deer tags in the suspect's wallet and blood and drag marks leading away from a bait pile, the report said.
When told a witness had seen him shoot the deer, "the suspect hung his head and admitted to shooting a spike horn knowing it was illegal and not tagging it," Killingbeck said.
"The honest-to-God truth is that my wife wants deer meat and if I come home without any she'll get really mad at me," the hunter allegedly told the Conservation Officer.
Killingbeck followed the suspect back to a cabin where he found the deer hidden behind a house. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources then seized the animal and said: "enforcement action was taken," according to the report.
