LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Grayson County say a 57-year-old man found dead last weekend fell from a cliff.
That's according to a news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.
Michael "Kerry" Williams from Anneta, Kentucky, was found on Jan. 26, "over a bluff just a few hundred feet from Foxwood Circle Road," according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office says Williams died from "multiple blunt force injuries to the head and torso" after falling from a cliff. Autopsy results also indicated that Williams was suffering from "environmental hypothermia."
In a news release, Chaffins said foul play has not been ruled out, but investigators are waiting on the results of toxicology reports, and the investigation is ongoing.
According to witnesses, Williams was last seen on Jan. 13 near the 6100 block of Preston Highway in Louisville, and also near his residence in Anneta. He was reported missing on Jan. 24.
Police are asking anyone who may know how Williams got to the location where he was found to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.
