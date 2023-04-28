LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said no one was injured Tuesday afternoon after a police "prop gun" was found on Jonathan Jennings Elementary School property in Charlestown, Indiana.
According to a statement from the Charlestown Police Department, that gun was found in an open field near the school. The statement described the gun as "a permanently disabled training device used by the department's K9 division for search training."
"We're taking measures to make sure that this doesn't happen again," Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff said. "If we do train at the schools, those items will not be used."
Police said "at no time were students or the public in any danger" and that the entire K-9 division is being disciplined for the oversight.
Officials said the department does these training exercises to make sure they're ready if they respond to a situation where a weapon is involved.
"It is reasonable that we have a variety of prop weapons that are designed to help that training occur," Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said. "We have to prepare for those events."
The school sent a note to parents Friday morning about what happened earlier in the week.
Police did not say how or why the prop gun was left there.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.