LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are looking for a 18-year-old man who was last seen Thursday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Hunter Horvath was last seen in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace around 6 p.m., according to a LensAlert.
He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. Horvath was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes. He could have a black backpack with him.
If you spot him, authorities say to call 911.
