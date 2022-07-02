LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old Shelby County autistic teenager after a Golden Alert was issued Saturday evening.
Christian Foley, a 5-foot-6, 197 pound white male, was last seen at 3024 Squire Circle in Shelbyville on Saturday around 6 p.m. Foley is believed to be riding a red or blue mountain bike.
Foley, who has strawberry blonde hair, was last seen wearing black shorts and a black coat.
Anyone who sees Foley is asked to call Shelby County Dispatch at (502) 633-2323 or 911.
