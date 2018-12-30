LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville Metro Emergency Services are looking for a missing woman.
Authorities say 24-year-old Caitlyn Burchett was last seen in the 3500 block of Terrier Lane near Hikes and Goldsmith Lanes. She left her group home on foot Sunday around midnight, according to police. It's now known what she was last wearing.
She's described as a white female, she's 5'3, and weighs about 255 pounds.
Police say she had a mild developmental impairment and may be in Lexington.
Anyone with information about Burchett's location is asked to call 911.
