LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old man who was last seen Dec. 17 near Poplar Level Road.
According to a LENSAlert issued Tuesday, William R "Skip" Todd Jr. was last seen at the Frisch's Big Boy restaurant on Lincoln Avenue. The white man is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said he is driving a 2002 blue Ford Explorer with a Kentucky license plate number of 885VEX.
If you have any information on Todd's whereabouts, call 911.
