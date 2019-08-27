LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Louisville are looking for a missing man last seen in Jeffersontown.
A LENSAlert was issued for 62-year-old David Yates on Tuesday afternoon by Metro Emergency Services. He was last seen on Aug. 22 near Arbor Pointe Drive and Park Laureate Drive in Jeffersontown.
Officials say Yates is about 5'10" tall and 265 pounds. There is no word on what he was wearing, but a MetroSafe supervisor says he suffers from a mental illness and needs medication.
Anyone who has seen Yates or has information about where he may be is asked to call 911.
