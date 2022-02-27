LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert was issued for a 49-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Joseph Coleman walked away from UofL Health's Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on Abraham Flexner Way near downtown Louisville.
The 5-foot-4, 125 pound man has cognitive issues and other medical conditions that make caregivers fear for his safety. Coleman was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt with dark jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
