LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a missing New Albany man.
A Silver Alert was issued for Kevin Burton, 67, on Thursday evening. Burton is 5-foot-4, 105 pounds with gray hair and blues eyes.
Burton was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or brown shorts and black shoes. He was last seen on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Police believe Burton is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411 or 911.
