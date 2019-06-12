LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen in Louisville.
Authorities say 17-year-old Kensie Potts was last seen on June 7. Authorities believe she may still be in the local area.
Officials say she is 5'2 and has blue eyes. She has natural blonde hair, but when last seen, Potts' hair was dyed burgundy.
Anyone with information about Potts' location is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-7111.
