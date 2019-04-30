LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you know someone who looks like the sketch authorities have released of the suspect believed to have killed two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana?
If so, the Carroll County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office wants to remind you that there's a right way and a wrong way to alert authorities.
And they say posting side-by-side image comparisons on social media is the wrong way.
The sheriff's department took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon to sternly remind people not to do this.
"Please STOP posting side by side pictures of people you think did this," the agency wrote. "You are ruining innocent people's lives. Before posting a side by side, imagine that is your son, brother, or father. If you have a tip, we have given you the proper way to report it. abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786"
State police provided a new rendering of a man wanted in connection with the killings at a news conference earlier this month, as well as new audio and video of the suspect.
The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 near the Delphi Historic Trail about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said earlier this month that police believe the man who killed them is "hiding in plain sight" and either lives in Delphi, a city of about 3,000 people, or is from there.
Investigators have made public still pictures from Libby's phone that show a man in jeans and a blue jacket who is wearing a hoodie and hat. They want people to review video released earlier this month that shows the man's movements.
The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, although he may appear younger.
