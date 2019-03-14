LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business is coming to Jeffersonville's River Ridge.
According to a news release, DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. plans to locate a $9.5 million plant at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.
The move is expected to create 50 new jobs.
The Fortune 500 company sells and distributes automotive components, and is part of a Japan-based global automotive supplier called the DENSO Corporation.
Mayor Mike Moore says he's pleased with the announcement.
"The city of Jeffersonville is pleased to welcome another nationally known corporation into our business community," Moore said, in a statement. "DENSO will complement our city's growing international business base, providing our citizens with meaningful employment while enhancing Jeffersonville's reputation as an enterprising community with business solutions for top companies. The city of Jefersonville looks forward to working with DENSO to ensure its success."
