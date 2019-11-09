LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An auto parts storage building caught fire early Saturday morning in the south side of Louisville.
Jefferson County Fire said the call to S & S Auto Supply, which is located on Abell Avenue, came in a little after midnight Saturday. A heater inside the building sparked the fire, according to Maj. Jody Craig with the Okolona Fire Department, who said around eight different departments responded with a total of 60 firefighters.
The fire crews had difficulty navigating the building.
"Just trying to get to the fire, the building was broke up in numerous places inside of the building, double roofs on the building, too," Craig said.
It took around 90 minutes to get the fire under control, Jefferson County Fire said. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
The building as a total loss, Craig said.
