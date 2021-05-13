LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WDRB) -- AutoZone is holding a drive-thru job fair in Louisville.
The two-day job fair is being held Thursday and Friday at the location on Hikes Lane. Applications are being taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are 60 full- and part-time positions available. Candidates must be 18 years or older. Job seekers don't even have to leave their cars during the interview.
Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot.
The AutoZone in Clarkville, Indiana is also hiring. They are holding a drive-thru job fair at the location on E. Lewis and Clark Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 19.
