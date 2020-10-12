LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Autozone will hold drive-through job fairs in Louisville this month.
The auto parts retailer said applicants can remain in their vehicles during the interviews.
The company has nearly 400 positions open in the Louisville area, including store manager trainee, auto parts delivery driver and sales clerk.
Autozone said in a news release that it is looking for people “who have a passion for helping others, an eagerness to learn and willingness to go the extra mile.”
The job fairs will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates and locations:
Oct. 20: 2231 Hikes Lane
Oct. 21: 6231 Preston Highway
Oct. 28: 3940 Dixie Highway
Oct. 29: 9202 Westport Road
The company urged people to fill out an application at autozone.com/careers before attending the job fairs.
The Autozone website does not provide information about wages, but includes responsibilities and requirements for the available positions. For example, a full-time “senior retail sales associate” must have a high school diploma or equivalent, basic knowledge of auto parts, excellent communication skills, ability to lift merchandise and ability to work a flexible schedule.
