HICKMAN, Ky. (WDRB) — A case of avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the Tennessee border, according to a joint news release from the states' agriculture departments.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples from Fulton County, Kentucky, according to the release. Another suspected case in Webster County, Kentucky, is awaiting lab confirmation.
Kentucky officials have quarantined the affected premises and established a 10-kilometer surveillance zone, which dips into Obion County in Tennessee. Federal and state partners are working jointly on surveillance and testing within the zone.
Indiana health officials are also investigating an outbreak of the Avian flu. It was found in early February at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.
Poultry farms with a 10-kilometer (6.2-miles) control area around the infected Dubois County farm completed an initial round of surveillance testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza, and all of the tests were negative, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said.
Testing of the control-area farms will continue on a weekly basis, the agency said.
The 18 commercial poultry flocks within the control area are under quarantine until further notice, it said. Indiana euthanized 29,000 turkeys at the infected farm to prevent the spread of the disease, according to a spokeswoman for the Animal Health Board.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is deadly to domesticated chickens and turkeys. It does not present a food safety risk. Nonetheless, birds from affected flocks will not enter the food system. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
Updates on the situation will be posted to a website: kyagr.com/HPAI.
