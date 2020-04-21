LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University said because of COVID-19, it will postpone spring graduation and refund a portion of students’ housing and meal expenses.
The university said students whose housing is not covered by institutional aid will receive a 25% refund that will be applied toward their accounts for the fall semester. Students who graduate or transfer will get a check in the mail.
KSU said it will hold graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 8, when the governor says it's safe to do so.
The university also said that it is establishing a KSU Cares initiative to distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds to students.
