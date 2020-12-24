LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staff members at Baptist Health Louisville stuffed stockings Thursday with some of the cutest bundles of joy.
On Christmas Eve, babies at the hospital get their own stockings and holiday hats knitted by volunteers — a tradition that dates back 29 years, according to a news release from the hospital.
"Some of the babies in the NICU already got the chance to model those new hats in the babies' first photo shoot, and staff was on hand to do the 'stocking stuffing,'" Baptist Health Louisville spokesperson Diane Staton said in the news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.