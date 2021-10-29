LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Babies at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were some of Kentuckiana's youngest trick-or-treaters.
Staff members helped dress the newborns as old ladies, ninja turtles and princesses, among other costumes.
Norton Healthcare said the celebration helps parents of the babies feel a little more normal. The NICU team has held the event since 2005.
Costumes were provided by the babies' families, the NICU and other hospital staff and volunteers.
