LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Formula from across the globe is starting to appear on store shelves in Louisville.
Laura Serke, a NICU dietician for UofL Health, found cans of Kendamil at a local Target recently. They came from the United Kingdom and were part of Operation Fly Formula.
Previous flights focused on specialized formula, and most of that went to area hospitals.
Serke said any formulas flown into the U.S. are required to meet U.S. nutritional guidelines, but it's still important for parents to read the labels.
"It's very important that as parents are possibly choosing different brands or different formulations of their formula, that each time they're checking the can to confirm the recipe," she said. "And also, if they're using an alternative recipe to make a higher calorie formula, that they're talking to their doctor."
Serke said the shortage of many formulas appears to be easing, but there's still a severe shortage of certain specialized formulas.
