LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby girl was born inside a firehouse in Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday.
According to a social media post by the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District, the little girl's parents were on the way from Fort Knox to a Louisville hospital, where they hoped the birth would take place, when they called 911 to say they weren't going to make it.
Minutes after arriving at Station 4 on Dixie Highway, Hallie Mae Darden was born.
Both Hallie and her mother were then put on an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Little Hallie weighed in at 6 lbs., 10 oz. She and her mom are both now out of the hospital and doing well.
