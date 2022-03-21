LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The goats are making their rounds in preparation for the fifth year of Bock Fest.
Baby goats took part in yoga and a meet-and-greet over the weekend. Bock Fest is back for its fifth year with beer, a bratwurst competition and goat races.
The first races are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 26.
The event runs from 12-6 p.m. along East Market Street in NuLu. It's free to attend.
For more information, click here.
Related Stories:
- NuLu holds launch party for Bock Fest, set to return in March
- NuLu Bock Fest back on in March after last year's COVID-19 cancellation
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.