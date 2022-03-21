LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The goats are making their rounds in preparation for the fifth year of Bock Fest.

Baby goats took part in yoga and a meet-and-greet over the weekend. Bock Fest is back for its fifth year with beer, a bratwurst competition and goat races.

The first races are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 26.

The event runs from 12-6 p.m. along East Market Street in NuLu. It's free to attend.

For more information, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.