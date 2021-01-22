LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a 57-day-old baby has been arrested after admitting to aggressively shaking the child to the point where it became unresponsive, according to a report by LEX 18.
The Lauren County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Christopher Caldwell was arrested on Thursday after admitting to shaking the baby.
On Monday, Jan. 18, at approximately 12:19 p.m., deputies and the ambulance service responded to a complaint of a three-month-old child unresponsive off Monhollen Drive in southern Laurel County.
When deputies arrived, Deputy Allen Turner began performing CPR on the baby and was credited for saving the baby's life. When the ambulance arrived, the child was taken to Baptist Healthcare. From there, the baby was taken to UK Medical center, where the child continues to receive treatment.
The child suffered a brain bleed, according to police.
Authorities say Caldwell admitted to shaking the baby in an aggressive manner in an attempt to get the baby to stop crying.
He is charged with first-degree assault and is currently being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.
