LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby was killed in a house fire near Indianapolis Monday morning.
When Frankfort police officers arrived at the home at abut 10 a.m., they tried to save an 8-month-old boy, but were thwarted by intense smoke and flames.
The fire chief said crews found the child in his crib on the first floor. The child's mother, father and two other children escaped and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The state fire marshal will continue to investigate the cause.
