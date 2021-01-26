LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gift of baby supplies was a way to honor a Louisville mother and daughter killed in a car crash last year.
Volunteers with the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation delivered donations to Norton Women and Children's Hospital on Tuesday, which would have been Lesley's 41st birthday.
The foundation donated $3,000 as well as diapers, thermometers and portable play yards that will go to help new mothers at the hospital.
Lesley and Rhyan Prather were killed when their car was hit head-on by a pickup truck near St. Louis while on their way to a volleyball tournament last February.
Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey, who would have turned 13 on Tuesday, were also killed.
Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter. She was honored in December as the city's 2020 "Firefighter of the Year."
