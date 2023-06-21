LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Louisville.
According to a news release Wednesday, the surrender happened at the Okolona Fire Station on Preston Highway.
Baby boxes allow a parent to legally give away an infant anonymously. This was the second surrender in the state of Kentucky for 2023.
The boxes are climate-controlled, and when a child is placed inside, an alarm alerts the fire department.
The baby surrendered in Okolona will be taken to the hospital to be checked out and then placed with a family to foster or adopt.
The Okolona Fire Station's baby box was the first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Kentucky back in 2021.
There are now more than a dozen baby boxes across the state.
Click here for a list of drop-off locations. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1. The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky's 10th Safe Haven Baby Box now available at Okolona fire station
- Kentucky's 8th baby box installed in Louisville
- New moms in crisis taking advantage of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Kentucky, Indiana
- Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.