Safe Haven Baby Box at Okolona Fire Station 1

A Safe Haven Baby Box, located in Okolona.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Louisville.

According to a news release Wednesday, the surrender happened at the Okolona Fire Station on Preston Highway.

Baby boxes allow a parent to legally give away an infant anonymously. This was the second surrender in the state of Kentucky for 2023.

The boxes are climate-controlled, and when a child is placed inside, an alarm alerts the fire department.

The baby surrendered in Okolona will be taken to the hospital to be checked out and then placed with a family to foster or adopt.

The Okolona Fire Station's baby box was the first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Kentucky back in 2021.

There are now more than a dozen baby boxes across the state.

Click here for a list of drop-off locations. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1. The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133. 

