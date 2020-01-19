LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents, make sure to check your strollers.
Baby Trend recalled four mini strollers from its Tango line after the company said the hinge joints can release causing the stroller to collapse under pressure. Model numbers recalled include ST31D03A, ST31D09A, ST31D10A and ST31D11A.
The company currently has no reports of injuries but say people should stop using the strollers immediately and contact the company for a refund.
The strollers are sold at Target and Amazon.
