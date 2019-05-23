CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana baby-sitter confessed to having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Brandon Banet was in a Clark County courtroom on Thursday to plead guilty to five child molestation charges. The 34-year-old faces 20 years in prison under terms of a plea deal.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the Charlestown man had sex with the girl while he was babysitting four children in April 2018.
The girl's mother talked to WDRB, after Banet was arrested. She said her daughter told her that she and Banet had sex several times.
“He’s my fiance’s cousin,” the victim’s mother explained in a 2018 interview. “We watch his kids, he watches our kids, something you thought would never happen.”
None of the victim’s family was present during Thursday’s plea hearing. Banet’s grandmother sat in the courtroom as he confessed and at times she sobbed during the hearing. The Charlestown man faced more than 200 years in prison, if convicted at trial.
“Very disgusted, very disappointed,” the mother said in 2018. "I trusted him."
Final sentencing for Banet is scheduled in June.
