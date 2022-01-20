LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Back on Track event in southern Indiana works to catch children up on vaccinations.
The pandemic caused many doctor's appointments to be canceled, including shots for kids. So MD-wise and the Indiana Department of Health are hosting the "Back on Track."
Childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available Thursday from 3 to 7 at the Armory in Madison.
The Department of Health says 43 % of Jefferson County, Indiana K through 12 students have not gotten the required shots, compared to 26% statewide.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Click here to get registered. The enrollment code is IN97832.
The event is open to everyone will include free food, free school supplies and door prizes of $50 gift cards.
