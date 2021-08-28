LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brew at the Zoo welcomed visitors once again this year, with some new conditions in place.
This year, the "Back to Brew at the Zoo" had its tradition of serving a variety of beers and wines along with different foods throughout the zoo.
However, capacity was cut from the usual 4,000 to 1,800 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Masking indoors was also encouraged.
Though not exactly the same, organizers were excited to have people back for Brew at the Zoo.
"It's a difficult time right now but they're showing up in droves, they sold us out, they got us to sell those tickets and we're happy to have them here," Chad Dobbins, Friends of the Louisville Zoo Board President, said. "All of this is going toward raising funds to preserve a legacy here at the Zoo. That's the mission of the Friends of the Zoo and we couldn't do it without the public helping us do that."
The event also had lawn games and live music.
